Black History Month: Willie Bell was a Negro League all-star

Painting the corners with a wicked curve when not throwing a smoking fastball, an El Campo man hurled his way to the World Series twice, but remains largely unknown.
Willie Bell lived in the wrong time.
Segregation meant Bell spent his years playing for the Negro League rather than Major League Baseball. His career was over before Jackie Robinson stepped up to the plate for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, ending the division.
Born Aug. 31, 1897, in Hallettsville to Otto and Viney Williams Bell, he was the second son of the farming family. Bell’s father died at an unknown cause after 1910, according to Kevin Larkin and Frederic C. Bush’s biography in “Pride Of Smoketown: The 1935 Pittsburgh Crawfords.” By 1920, his mother, Viney Bell, moved her four children to El Campo, taking a job as a cook.
Bell left El Campo to attend Paul Quinn College in Waco, playing baseball there. Scouted by the Texas Colored League, he was signed by the Galveston Black Sand Crabs in 1921. By 1923, he had joined the Negro League with the Kansas City Monarchs.
Bell played from 1923 to 1935. He then managed teams until 1948, but called El Campo home for most of his life.
Known for his excellent control with a moving fastball as well as his ability to throw virtually any pitch, 27-year-old Bell, known as The Blue-Collared Pitcher, threw in three games of the inaugural 1924 Colored World Series for the Kansas City Monarchs against the Philadelphia Hilldales, aka the Hilldale Giants. He won his only decision and compiled a 2.63 ERA.
Leading up to the 1924 World Series, the right-handed hurler threw five complete games at home with a 6-1 record. He had eight complete games in 14 starts, ending the season with a 10-2 record.
“Bell is the workhorse of the Monarch pitching staff. The total game dominator, he possesses a hellacious curve ball and has a better than average fastball,” Larry Lester, the author of “Baseball’s First Colored World Series,” said in his book. “He is considered a technician on the mound. With his pinpoint control, he can paint the corners. Normally a notorious slow starter, Bell, once he gets lathered up, is tough to beat.”
Bell’s team returned to the 1925 Negro League World Series where Bell boasted a 1.13 ERA in three games.
In 1926, he won more games than anyone in the league, going 19-4 with the Monarchs.
Bell was a remarkably well-rounded player, batting .321 in 1927 and .286 in 1929, but was not known for his base speed, according to a James A. Riley’s 1994 work, “The Biographical Encyclopedia of the Negro Baseball Leagues.”
In a previous interview with the El Campo Leader-News, Lester called Bell, “One of the best pitchers ever. Had he lived longer he would have been in the Hall of Fame.”
From 1923 to 1936, Bell won 141 games and lost only 57, the fifth best in the league’s history, according to one source. Another puts his career record, including play in the Latin Leagues at 118-64. Record keeping is difficult for Negro League players as many of the games were not covered in papers.
Bell played for the Kansas City Monarchs, Homestead Grays, Detroit Wolves, Newark Dodgers, Newark Eagles, New York Black Yankees, and Pittsburgh Crawfords. He coached the Newark Eagles in 1936-37 and 1948.
Outside of based, Bell married Bettie Bell, a school teacher who became principal at Louise Elementary.
The two raised four nieces and nephews and their adopted daughter, Mary Bell, in El Campo. The late Mary Bell served many years as much-beloved middle school counselor in El Campo before succumbing to cancer.
A businessman, farmer and rancher in the El Campo area, Willie Bell also helped organize a local NAACP chapter and rebuild the Allen Chapel AME.
Bell was killed in an automobile crash in El Campo on March 16, 1969. He is buried in the El Campo Community Cemetery.
Today, a city park on Second Street bears his name, located in “The Bull Patch,” the very lot Bell used in the 1950s and 1960s to give young black boys not welcome in Little League a chance to play ball.
In addition to volunteering his time with children, Bell was a businessman running a domino shop and liquor store on the west side of El Campo at a time when stores separated their clients by color.
Willie Bell Park was formed in 1986, but wasn’t formally dedicated until June 2009.
