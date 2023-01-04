The annual Western Rice Belt Production Conference will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the El Campo Civic Center.
The Rice Conference is composed of a production conference for rice producers and rice industry professionals, and a rice consumers seminar for homemakers. Registration for the conference will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the main program to begin at 8:10 a.m. with a welcome from Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath. After a catered lunch, provided by area agribusiness sponsors, the program will conclude around 2:45 p.m.
This joint effort between the Western Rice Belt planning committee, The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, U.S. Rice Producers Association, and U.S.A. Rice will offer growers and others the opportunity to hear presentations from the professionals and leaders in the agriculture industry.
Topics and speakers include: Sustainable Farming – presented by Agreeta; Climate Friendly Rice - Agricapture; Climate Smart Grant Funds – USA Rice; Pesticide Laws and Regulations Update, Stephanie Theriot; Kernel Smut in Rice – Dr. Young-Ki Jo; Insect Management – Dr. Lina Bernaola; Grass Weed Control – Dr. Muthu Bagavathiannan; Irrigation Water Updates – LCRA and the Coastal Bend Groundwater Conservation District; Organic Rice Update – Bob Whitney; Farm Policy Update – Dr. Joe Outlaw, and an reports from four Texas Rice Boards.
The Texas Rice Council will also conduct its annual meeting in conjunction with the 2023 Western Rice Belt Conference. The results of the rice poster contest will be announced during the lunch hour by County Extension Agents Lori Garcia and Laura Reyna.
There is no fee to attend the conference. Sponsors who support the rice industry make the program possible. The planning committee is asking all attendees to RSVP so they can plan the meal accordingly. Attendees can call the Wharton County Extension Office to RSVP, click on a pdf file of the Rice Conference Flyer, or download the QR code from the flyer.
For more information, contact the Texas AgriLife Extension office in Colorado County at 979-732-2082; in Matagorda County at 979-245-4100; or Wharton County at 979-532-3310; or go to http://wharton.agrilife.org and click on Events to view a flyer for the Rice Conference. Three continuing education units (1 L&R and 2 IPM) for TDA pesticide applicators will be awarded at this event. CCA hours have been applied for and will be offered. Pesticide applicators are reminded to provide their pesticide applicator license number at registration.
