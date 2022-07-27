Pre-K
6 boxes Crayola crayons (24 count)
1 pair scissors – Fiskars
4 bottles white glue 4 oz; Elmers
10 glue sticks
1 box tissues
1 backpack
1 pkg (3 or 4) pack Play Dough – any color – no off brands – no Rose Art
4 - 1 inch binders – solid color only – no pictures
2 boxes washable markers – Crayola classic colors – 10 count
1 box Ziploc quart baggies
1 box baby wipes or wet ones
1 container Clorox wipes
1 8oz bottle hand sanitizer
2 pkg water colors
1 nap mat
Small blanket and pillow
Do not put your child’s name on supplies.
Kindergarten
4 bottles of white glue (4 oz; Elmer’s glue-all) no washable school glue
6 giant Elmer’s glue sticks
1 box Crayola washable classic (broad line) markers
6 boxes crayons (8 count, small, no iridescent colors)
1 pair scissors – Fiskars brand – sharp enough to cut well (left hand scissors for left handers)
2 half-inch three-ring binders with pockets, any solid color
1 plastic supply box
12 #2 yellow or wooden writing pencils with eraser
4 pink erasers
1 box tissues
2 pkg dividers (must be write on 5-tab dividers)
Boys: 1 quart size Ziploc bags
Girls: 1 gallon size Ziploc bags
1 container Clorox wipes
Backpack or satchel to carry school papers and notes
1 pair of headphones (not earbuds) with aux cable
1 one-pound bag of pinto beans
Please send the correct number of each item at the beginning of school.
First grade
12 #2 yellow pencils (do not write name on these) no Dixon
Pencils
6 boxes Crayola crayons - 24 count
6 large erasers
2 pair Fiskars scissors (left hand scissors for left handers)
12 large glue sticks
2 bottles Elmer’s glue
1 writing table grade 2 #25320
2 composition books (no college rule)
2 one-inch ring view binder (view binder has clear sleeve on front)
4 dry erase markers
1 box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys only)
1 box of quart Ziploc bags (girls only)
1 pair of headphones with aux cable
2 boxes tissues (200 count; Kleenex or other)
1 plastic supply box
1 three-ring zipper pencil bag
1 backpack
Second grade
1 tablet multi-method writing tablet #25334
*2 composition books
*2 pkgs of 12 pencils #2 (wood), sharpened
*6 boxes crayons – 24 count
*1 Fiskars scissors (pointed)
*4 bottles white glue (4 oz)
*3 large glue sticks
4 black dry erase markers
*1 heavy duty zipper bag (pencil bag) no mesh front
*4 large pink erasers
*package of cap erasers
1 pkg wide ruled notebook paper
5 pocket plastic folders with brads - 3 dk blue, 1 yellow, 1 red
2 box tissues
1 container clorox wipes – girls
1 8oz bottle of hand sanitizer - boys
*starred items are the only items you need to label.
Third grade
Please do not label your child’s school supplies.
8 jumbo glue sticks
2 boxes crayons – 24
2 packages expo dry erase markers – black
36 #2 pencils (Papermate/Ticonderoga/graphite brand)
2 pair scissors (pointed)
1 pkg pencil top erasers (24)
2 large pink erasers
1 zippered pencil bag
2 boxes tissues (200 count; Kleenex or other)
6 plastic pocket folders with brads (2 red, 1 blue, 2 yellow, 1 green)
2 pkgs 12 colored pencils (long map colors)
4 composition books (no college ruled) no spiral notebook
2 pkgs Crayola classic color markers – fine line (10 count)
1 container of clorox wipes
Girls - 1 box quart size – 40 count Ziploc freezer plastic bags
Boys – 1 box gallon size Ziploc freezer plastic bags
2 packages of notebook paper (wide rule)
1 pair of earbuds/headphones with aux cable (optional )
For physical education, boys and girls need maroon shorts and white shirts (t-shirt or blouse). Running shoes are also required. Put pupil’s name on dark clothing with light letters – light clothing with dark letters.
Fourth grade
2 boxes of crayons-24
1 pkg pencil toppers
2 boxes of 12 colored map pencils
24 #2 pencils (not mechanical)
Plastic folders with pockets and brads: 1 yellow, 1 green, 1 grey/black.
2 one-inch notebook binders with front and back pockets
2 sets of binder dividers
12 sticks glue - jumbo size
1 pair scissors (pointed)
5 composition notebooks
1 package of at least 3 highlighters
2 packages of fine tip dry erase markers
2 large cloth or mesh zippered pencil bag (no plastic boxes)
1 box of tissues (200 count; Kleenex or other)
Boys – 1 box gallon Ziploc bags
Girls – 1 box quart Ziploc bags
2 container Clorox wipes
1 pair of earbuds/headphones with aux cable (optional)
Please label all supplies
Physical education, boys and girls need maroon shorts and white shirts (t-shirt or blouse). Running shoes are also required. Put pupil’s name on dark clothing with light letters-light clothing with dark letters.
