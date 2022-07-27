Holy saints, Batman, there’s a lot of ’em

I don’t belong to an organized religious group myself, I’m a Methodist.
We don’t march to the same beat as other denominations; we sort of skip, hop or backslide. It’s an acquired habit. It’s sort of like the old story of the three guys who were in a heated discussion about some religious matter; a Jew, a Catholic and a Methodist. The Jewish guy says, “I know I’m right because the Law of Moses says so.” The Catholic says, “Not according to our Holy Father in Rome.” The Methodist says, “Well, I think…”
When I was in college at Sam Houston State, I managed a registered Hereford ranch on the side, lived on the ranch, did all the chores with no outside help so I was pretty busy. Since I was married and had two small kids, my free time was scarce. I wanted to plant a garden but didn’t have a tiller or tractor. Pop Gaines, a devout Baptist, who lived across the road, said he’d loan me his horse and moldboard plow to do the job so I got the horse, harness and plow on a weekend, one Saturday morning. But I was so busy I didn’t get around to it until Sunday afternoon.
I was plowing behind “Old Clown,” a paint horse that would work cows or plow up a garden. In the midst of trying to get the hang of plowing with a horse, Pop shows up and leans on the fence to watch. When I finally spot him I stop to talk and he says, “You know son, you shouldn’t be doin’ this on a Sunday. It says in the Bible that Sunday should be a day of rest.”
I said, “Didn’t you read the part where it says it’s OK if the Ox is in the ditch?” He says, “Yes, but it doesn’t say anything about pushing him in the ditch to start with!” Well, Pop became my patron saint and I gave up plowing with a horse which was an answer to an unspoken prayer anyway.
That memory got me to thinking about Saints. Did you know there are over 10,000 of them? I thought I’d try to name a few. Let’s see, there is St. Louis, Minneapolis/St. Paul, St. Nickolas, St. Patrick, etc.
Of course, these are not Methodist Saints. We worship differently than the Catholics, who are big on Saints and know all about them. I didn’t consult a Catholic to write this article because I didn’t want to have my writing contaminated with facts.
I also didn’t consult any Methodists about this article because I didn’t want it to be contaminated with opinions. But, here’s what “I think” our saints could be:
The Patron Saint of: Money, St. Franklin; Wine, St. Merlot; Brandy, St. Bernard; Food, St. McDonald; Golf, St. Andrews; Fishing, St. Zebco; Rednecks, St. Bubba; Internet, St. Google; and finally the Patron Saint for poor memory, St. Biden.
