The East Bernard Brahmarettes placed second in their second tournament of the season, this past weekend.
Competing in the Schulenburg tournament, East Bernard beat Brazos, Weimar, Goliad and they avenged their first loss of the season to Columbus.
The Brahmarettes’ lone loss was in the championship game, falling to St. Joseph in three sets 21-25, 25-23, 25-22. It was close in all three sets, but St. Joseph grabbed two wins late.
With the tournament format, no matches went longer than three sets. East Bernard has still yet to be defeated in a five-set game this season.
East Bernard made a big jump in the state rankings, moving from 16th last week into the top-10, settling in at seventh.
The Brahmarettes will be back in action in the Lamar Consolidated tournament playing today through Saturday.
