Two East Bernard standouts played in Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star games this past week.
Brahmarette incoming seniors Lexie Warncke and Kellen Dorotik were named all-stars this past season.
Dorotik picked up her all-state honor in volleyball after a stellar season, while Warncke earned hers in softball after helping lead the team to the third round of the playoffs.
Warncke was one of 26 players spread between 1A-4A schools that earned an invite to the annual all-star softball game. Dorotik was one of 24 players from 1A-4A schools that was nominated to play in the volleyball all-star game.
Dorotik, as a junior, was named to the first-team all-district team and was a Texas Sports Writers Association all-state honorable mention. Warncke was the MVP in District 24. The TSWA all-state teams have not been released, but Warncke likely earned herself a second straight award. She was a second-team all-state player as a sophomore.
