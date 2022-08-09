On July 26, Wharton County 4-H held its annual awards ceremony.
The banquet is held every year to recognize 4-H members and leaders for their achievements over the past year. There were 180 attendees at the banquet to applaud the award recipients. This year, 83 Wharton County 4-H’ers received awards for all their accomplishments during the 2021-2022 4-H year.
They received recognition for their participation in all projects such as Food and Nutrition, Clothing and Textiles, Livestock, Leadership, Shooting Sports and their County Fair Projects. Top awards winners each year are the Bronze, Silver and Gold Stars; the I Dare You Award; and the Capital Farm Credit Award.
The Bronze Star is the highest level of achievement a junior 4-H member can receive. Winners this year were Zane Wilson of El Campo and Nathan Schoeneberg of Louise. The Silver Star is the highest level of achievement an intermediate 4-H member can receive. Winners this year were Lyla Seymour of Wharton and Abigail Porter of El Campo.
The Gold Star is the highest level of achievement a senior 4-H member can receive. In addition to receiving an award buckle, this year’s Gold Star recipients received a State of Texas Flag that was flown over the Texas Capital. The flags were generously contributed by State Rep. Phil Stephenson. The Gold Star winners were Myla Mahalitc of East Bernard and Leslie Zahn of El Campo.
The I Dare You award was presented to Harleigh Strack and Kasey Burns of El Campo. The I Dare You Award was started in 1941 by William Danforth, founder of the Ralston Purina Company. He offers the challenge – dare to be ones best, to live a four-fold life, and to serve others. In a quote from the I Dare You Book, Danforth writes, “I Dare You, whoever you are, to share with others the fruit of your daring. Catch a passion for helping others and richer life will come back to you.”
Capital Farm Credit has a strong commitment to assist with financing to young, beginning, and small farmers and ranchers. They also help recognize 4-H members who have a strong passion for the agricultural community. This year it recognized each of the two recipients of the Capital Farm Credit Award with a $100 scholarship. The recipients were Harleigh Strack and Kayla Strack of El Campo.
The 4-H Distinguished Leader Award recognizes individuals who are exemplary leaders of the 4-H program who exhibit qualities of leadership and help to maximize the efforts of others toward the achievement of their goals. This year’s recipient was Julia Evanicky of El Campo. Evanicky has given over 26 years of leadership, dedication and support to the Wharton County 4-H program. She has served as a club manager and in numerous leadership capacities for the 4-H Parent Adult Leaders Association over the years. She is a supporter of the program in all of its many phases.
Recognition was also given to the Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship award winner. During the Texas State 4-H Celebration Night on June 9, more than $2.2 million in scholarships were awarded through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. Wharton County 4-H senior Harleigh Strack was awarded a $10,000 McClean Estate Scholarship and Leslie Zahn was awarded a $10,000 Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate Scholarship.
The Wharton County 4-H Parents and Adult Leaders Association also awarded scholarships to the seniors. The recipients were: Kynedy Johnson of Wharton, Harleigh Strack of El Campo, Haley Tupa of El Campo and Leslie Zahn of El Campo.
At the conclusion of the banquet, the 2021-2022 Wharton County 4-H Council Officers handed the reins over to the newly elected 2022-2023 Wharton County 4-H Council Officers. The new officers are:
President – Myla Mahalitc of East Bernard
First Vice President – Kayla Strack of El Campo
Second Vice President – Riley Wallis of El Campo
Thirrd Vice President – Madelyn Glaze of El Campo
Secretary – Kasey Burns of El Campo
Reporter – Emily Glaze of El Campo
Health and Safety Officer – Kaylee Horn of El Campo
Parliamentarian – Lyla Seymour of Wharton
Enrollment for the 2022-2023 4-H year begins Sept. 1. Fore more information, contact Laura Reyna at 979-532-3310 or laura.reyna@ag.tamu.edu.
