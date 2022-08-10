The East Bernard Fair Fund will host its 35th Annual Cook-Off on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the American Legion Hall on Highway 60 in East Bernard.
Categories include: chicken, chili, beans, cornbread, dessert, pork rib, chef’s choice, margarita and dip.
Activities for the day include the cook-off and a live auction. The money raised will help the East Bernard 4-H and FFA members in the 2023 Wharton County Youth Fair Sale of Excellence and Freezer Sale.
All entries need to be turned in by Sept. 2 to help with space assignments.
For more information, contact Jane Primrose at jane.primrose@springbranchisd.com or visit www.eastbernardfairfund.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.