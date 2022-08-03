The Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Program of Wharton County will host the Agricultural Entrepreneurship Series this month for producers.
The series will take place at the Wharton County Fairgrounds (director’s room) on Aug. 10, 17, and 24 from 9-11:30 a.m.
This year’s program will focus on getting people connected with local resources that create opportunity for entrepreneurs and beginning farmers/ranchers. There will be a variety of guest speakers and opportunities to network with local ag entrepreneurs.
Topics include: Entrepreneurship 101 and Supplier Diversity, Historically Underutilized Business Certifications, Business Plan Development, Selecting a Business Structure (LLC's, partnerships, corporations, etc.), Natural Resources Conservation Service Programs, and Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Conservation Incentive Program.
Guest speakers include Braxton Mitchell, Wharton/Austin County Extension Agent; Talia Washington, PVAMU Extension Specialist; Kashara Bell, Wharton County Extension Agent; Stacy Jacobs, Director at Small Business Development Center (Fort Bend); Darrell Tennie, CEO of The Tennie Group LLC; David Daniels, NRCS District Conservationist; and Andre Carter, RIPE Southeast and Equity Farm Outreach Coordinator.
