Brahmarette volleyball starts season strong

The East Bernard Brahmarettes (8-1) picked up a win at home Tuesday night, beating the 5A Victoria West Lady Warriors.
The 3A Brahmarettes played up two classifications but took down the Lady Warriors, who went two rounds deep in the playoffs last season, in five sets 22-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 15-11.
So far this season, East Bernard has only lost once to Columbus, in the championship game of the Columbus tournament this past weekend.
The Brahmarettes have been giant slayers. Among their eight wins, five have come against schools from a bigger classification. East Bernard head coach Breanna Lolley is happy with the start but knows there is still room for growth.
“We have done some really great things to start off the season. It is early and we have a lot of little things we can improve upon,” Lolley said. “The competition in August is always tough and I’m excited to see how these girls continue to respond to pressure and tough competition.”
In the first volleyball state rankings of the 2022 season, the Brahmarettes come in 16th. Columbus is ranked first in 3A, while Danbury, a district opponent of East Bernard, is ranked 12th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.