Fair fun to fiesta time

The Wharton County Youth Fair is officially over and I think we successfully brought back the fun to Wharton County!
Ten days full of activities, from pageants to bull riding, from livestock shows to petting zoos. The fair offered something for everyone, including carnival rides for young and old alike. A fun week, a busy week and an exhausting week. But by all accounts, it was a successful week.
I’ve had my siesta, now it’s time to fiesta. Today is Cinco de Mayo and that gives us all an excuse to drink margaritas and eat tacos. In case you needed an excuse.
There is not a drop of Mexican blood running through my veins, but there are so many things I love about their culture. I did live eight miles from the Mexican border for six years and my two oldest children were born in McAllen. That’s as close to Mexican heritage as I can claim.
Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration which commemorates Mexico’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of the Puebla in 1862. The battle was led by a Texan from Goliad, General Ignacio Zaragoza, so I think it’s acceptable that Texans celebrate alongside Mexico for this important date.
When we lived in the Valley and our friends and family would come visit, the first thing they wanted to do was go across the border and visit Mexico. Of course, this was almost 30 years ago and things were a lot different then. Visiting the market, eating authentic Mexican food, drinking hand-shaken margaritas and buying locally crafted items was a fun way to spend the day.
These days I’m more impressed with Tex-Mex cuisine and frozen margaritas from a machine. In reality, around our house we splurge on Mexican food at least once a month, if not more. But for some reason, on Cinco de Mayo, everything just tastes better. Maybe it’s the friends I share it with.
Back in 2020 when we were quarantined to our homes and the restaurants were closed, a small group of friends gathered in a back yard on May 5 and shared food, laughter and fun. Socially distanced of course. We had so much fun we decided to make it an annual tradition.
Of course, we share laughter, food and fun at other times of the year but there’s just a little more fiesta in our group on Cinco de Mayo. Just another way to continue this fun roll.
