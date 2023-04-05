From earliest childhood on, I wanted to be a cartoonist.
I loved to draw pictures, and tried to sketch anything I saw in magazines, newspapers, or in my daily life. At a fairly early age, I was able to draw just about any animal I knew about. Except for a horse! I could never draw a horse! I would have given anything I had to be able to draw a horse!
I am reminded of Shakespeare’s King Richard III shouting, “My kingdom for a horse!”
The desire and attempts to draw horses stayed with me all my life. Now, in my retirement years, I think I have finally learned to sketch horses, being pleased with what I’ve done on the drawing pad lately.
This later-life achievement got me to thinking why I’ve been so obsessed with horses all my life.
My parents, though they had the acreage to do so, never kept horses, so the only “real” horses I was around a lot were my grandfather’s two work horses (plow horses). Grandpa was very protective of them and allowed only my aunts and uncle to ride them. Since Grandpa never owned a tractor, he had to use the work horses for all his plowing.
As an aspiring cartoonist, I loved the horses appearing in comic strips and comic books. It was the horses in comics that I first attempted to draw, but without much success. Repeatedly, I tried to draw Lone Ranger’s horse, Silver; Red Ryder’s horse, Thunder; Little Beaver’s horse, Papoose; and Billy the Kid’s Paint. Horse drawing was not a skill I could master.
The 1930s and 1940s were also an era when cowboy movies were shown in tent shows in rural towns like Dime Box, and children’s books about horses were very popular, such as Wonder Horse by Emily Arnold McCully and Black Beauty by Anne Sewell. I saw a cowboy movie every Saturday night at the tent show, and read all the books about horses I could get my hands on.
As I grew older, I continued in my desire to be a cartoonist and my desire to draw horses, and I learned everything I could about horses from Grandpa and from the encyclopedia.
I learned that tame, trained horses could run 25 to 30 mph, with quarter horses often reaching a speed of 40 mph. Wild mustangs, descendants of horses brought to America in the 1500s by the Spanish explorers, could run about 30 mph, with some clocked at speeds as high as 50 mph.
I learned that mustangs and tame horses are extremely intelligent, perhaps the smartest of all in the animal kingdom and perhaps why wild mustangs are so difficult to capture. Yet mustangs can be trained, because they catch on so quickly.
All horses can figure out how to open a gate no matter how well it is secured if they are bored and want out. No doubt that’s where we got the expression, “horse sense.”
Just a few things I learned about horses over the years. And, yes, my horse drawings are getting better, but I would give anything if I could draw a really splendid horse! My kingdom for a horse!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.