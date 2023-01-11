Trash talking over ordering garbage bags

Earlier this week my niece was complaining on Facebook that she was trying to order something on Amazon and even with her prime membership, it wouldn’t be delivered until Friday, meaning she was going to have to wait three days.
Quickly thinking about upcoming birthdays, I remembered her mother has a January birthday. But not until later this month. Friday would be plenty of time.
As I continued to read the comments on her post, I realized she was in a dilemma because she was out of trash bags. Seriously? One of my sisters commented and told her to breathe and asked her how she handled her trash before Amazon. Her answer? Her mom took care of it.
Wow! Has our society been reduced to this? We can’t make a simple run to the grocery store or even the dollar store to pick up trash bags?
I’m not picking on her. I know some of my kids feel this way about curbside shopping or ordering everything online. Judging by the comments her friends made, they all feel the same way as well. One friend suggested she place a Target curbside order. For trash bags? I would be embarrassed if I pulled up to the pick-up lane and the personal shopper showed up with one item for me. And maybe a tad bit lazy.
As I have mentioned before, I love to shop online. And I was so grateful during the pandemic that we could still order groceries online for curbside pick-up, which meant I didn’t have to put on a mask to go buy milk and bread.
And I completely understand the convenience of picking up groceries curbside, especially for families with small children or elderly people. I know online grocery shopping and curbside pickup has been a tremendous blessing for my parents.
Odd as it may seem, I prefer to shop for my groceries myself, especially if I am purchasing produce or meat. I want to be able to pick up the avocado and make sure it isn’t too hard or too mushy. I want the bacon that seems to have the lease amount of fat. And when I’m at HEB buying my groceries, more often than not, I’m annoyed by the in-store shoppers fulfilling all those online orders and filling up their rolling carts. They are always in my way.
And don’t even get me started about self-checkout. If I wanted to scan my own groceries, I’d apply for a job.
Seems to me like we are moving closer and closer to a contactless society without social interaction and engagement. Work from home, shop online, self-checkout, order fast-food from an app. Most of these things require little to no interaction with another human being.
All of these innovative, technological advancements serve useful purposes. And I have used everything I have mentioned on more than one occasion. Reluctantly even self-checkout, under extenuating circumstances.
Call me old fashioned but I like people. Most of them anyway. I like to offer a cheerful greeting with a smile and walk away wishing that person a good day. I’m not cancelling my Amazon Prime membership but you’ll still see me wandering the aisles at HEB or the Dollar General. And speaking to everyone I see.
