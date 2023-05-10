The coronation of Charles III in Westminster Abbey

Most Americans don’t think about Westminster Abbey until there is a royal wedding or a Coronation, many of us having just witnessed via television the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. And some may not even think about it then!
But everyone has not had the great pleasure of teaching British literature in college for many years. As a person who has enjoyed doing so for a good portion of his life, I have had to learn a lot about the history of the United Kingdom, including the monarchs who reigned, and I have to admit it is very special to me.
Beginning with William the Conqueror in 1066, there have been 39 coronations in Westminster Abbey. Since then, every king and queen has been crowned in the Abbey except for Edward V and Edward VIII.
And I should add that 16 royal weddings have been held in Westminster Abbey since 1100, when Henry I was the first to marry there.
Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Prince William and Kate Middleton were the most recent royal couples to marry in the Abbey.
Though I must point out that Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were married in St. Paul’s Cathedral, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Both Elizabeth I in 1559 and Elizabeth II in 1953 were crowned in Westminster Abbey. And both Charles II in 1661 and now Charles III in 2023 were crowned in Westminster, though the Abbey had been greatly debased by the Puritan rebels by 1661 when Charles II’s coronation took place.
This truly awesome Abbey, which was somewhat restored for Charles II in 1661, was originally built by Edward the Confessor in the 1040s, but the impressive Gothic architecture dates from Henry III, who reigned from 1207-1272, during which time he rebuilt the Abbey in its current style. Since money was very tight for Henry III, this shows you how very important and sacred the Abbey was deemed to be.
Before this magnificent structure was built and rebuilt, coronations were carried out in any place deemed appropriate for such an important occasion, usually in Bath, Oxford, and Canterbury.
King Charles III’s coronation is now history, and I was happy to be able to watch it on TV. Not only to watch the ancient rituals of pomp and pageantry, but also to view a beach party and street parties, with people dancing in the rain holding umbrellas! Great fun and excitement for the people!
Back in 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in the Abbey, not everyone had television sets then. My parents did not have a TV set, so we were not able to experience the spectacular event. Thankfully I was able to see this one.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
