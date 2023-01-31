Sam Houston State University recently named students on the president’s and dean’s honor rolls. The president’s list recognizes students who have earned a 4.0 GPA. The dean’s list recognizes students who have earned a 3.5 or higher GPA.
President’s list
Boling: Dominique Rodriguez
East Bernard: William Bohacek and Paige Nixon
Dean’s list
Boling: Hailey Davis, Trista Garza, Samantha Pospisil, Dominique Rodriguez, and Korbyn Rolf
East Bernard: William Bohacek, Grant Douglas, Raegan Greak, Rachel Kulcak, and Paige Nixon
Wharton: Alondra Gomez, Andrew Machart, and Nadia Tabares
