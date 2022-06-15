Potts boys learn early about riding in the mud

A few weeks ago, I realized our family seems to have a fourth generational “let’s get stuck in the mud” obsession.
Our son and daughter-in-law had a wedding to attend and asked us to come babysit their boys.
Of course we said yes! It rained on us that afternoon from El Campo to about Edna. A nice shower that completely missed our part of the county. It was sunny and humid when we arrived at their home in Inez. However, soon the sky became cloudy, the thunder rumbled and rain started falling. They too received a nice rain. And the best part was after the rain, the evening was cool and perfect for little boys to play outside. And now there was also mud.
Hayes, the almost 4-year-old was riding his bike on the driveway. Suddenly the mud puddle next to the driveway caught his eye. At which point he got off his bike and told me he needed to get mud on his bike. He started out very timidly. Took a stick, dipped it in the mud and then wiped it on the pedal of his bike.
It was obvious that was not a very efficient method for getting mud on his bike. So he did the only logical thing; rolled his bike off the driveway and drove it through the mud. Naturally, the bike got stuck. I’m certain this was the intention all along.
He promptly told Pops his bike was stuck and he needed a chain to pull it out. How does he know he needs a chain to pull something out of the mud? My husband says it’s because he’s a boy. That’s just how they roll. I insist it’s in his genes. His great-grandpa at 85 still has a tendency to get things stuck in the mud, his Pops does occasionally, and his dad has been stuck more times than I am probably even aware of. I suppose it’s possible it’s a male thing, but I tend to think it’s more a Potts thing.
Pops couldn’t find an actual chain, but he found a tie strap that worked just as well. Hayes hooked it around his bike, retrieved a tricycle from the garage, we helped him attach the other end of the strap to the trike, he climbed on and pulled his bike out of the mud.
Bet you can’t guess what happened next? Yep, he unhooked the straps, got back on his bike and drove straight back to the mud.
In his defense, this kid will tow, haul or pull anything. If he can figure out to connect the pieces together, chances are he will be pulling some sort of trailer behind a wheeled device. Mud or no mud.
