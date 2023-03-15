Looking back at A&M’s March Madness

With March Madness in full swing now and the Aggie basketball team still hanging in there, I thought this column from 2016 was appropriate for this week. If you’re a frequent reader, you know I like to pick on my husband, and as truly stated in this column, seven years later he still gets irritated when we bring this night up. Good times.
My favorite Texas A&M basketball team took March Madness to an entirely new level Sunday night.
With less than two minutes to go in regulation play, A&M was losing to Northern Iowa by 15 points. An unheard-of deficit to overcome in basketball. So my the-glass-is-always-half-empty husband, decided the game was over and turned off the TV. Honestly, I didn’t disagree so I didn’t say anything. But in my mind, I was thinking, “it’s basketball, you just never know.”
I was in a group text with some friends and they were texting things like “OMG I can’t believe this” and “Freaking unbelievable.” I just assumed the final seconds had ticked and they, like me, couldn’t believe our Aggies had played that game so poorly.
Then my husband’s brother called. Lance answered the phone and said, “Guess we’ll focus on getting to Omaha now,” referring to the college baseball World Series location. His brother wasn’t quite sure what to make of that statement, so he followed it up with, “Can you believe this game? How did they make it to overtime?”
You can probably imagine what happened next. We scrambled to get the TV turned back on in time to watch the remainder of the first overtime.
To say the family was a little perturbed with what had just transpired would be an understatement. I uttered a few choice words to him (family paper so I have to keep this clean) about his negativity and always giving up on the Aggies.
Fortunately for him, we had been recording the game, so once the game was really over, we went back to see what we had missed. Simply amazing!
With 44 seconds left we were down by 12; 30 seconds we closed the gap to 10. At 25 seconds it was 69 to 61 and even the announcers were proclaiming the SEC wouldn’t have a team represented at the Sweet 16 tournament in Anaheim.
We’re watching the recorded version of this game play out in regulation time, knowing full well that we’ve already won the game, and I am getting madder by the minute at my husband for turning off the game. Calling him not nice names and questioning his loyalty to our alma mater. He keeps hushing me and telling me to wait until after the game to chew him out.
The seconds keep ticking off the clock and the Aggies keep shooting away. Finally with 1.9 seconds to go, they tied the game. It was exciting but I kept thinking how much more fun this would have been had we been watching it live. Or maybe that was God’s intention because he was afraid negative nelly’s heart couldn’t handle it.
In the end, a win is a win and it was an amazing game. Even recorded.
The news all week has been filled with statistics about what an unlikely and unrealistic comeback this was for the men’s Aggie basketball team, or even in the history of basketball; as well as the number of folks who left the game early or changed channels. So, my hubby has made sure I saw all of those news items, as if he is trying to build a case for himself. Sorry bro, you will never, ever live this one down. And now all of your friends and coworkers know what you did, too.
What can I say? At least the man gives me something to write about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.