The East Bernard softball team was taken to the brink against Huntington, but the Devilettes couldn’t put away the Brahmarettes.
East Bernard (27-5) advances to play New Waverly in the Region III-3A area round at Waller High School this weekend.
Huntington won game one 4-3 before East Bernard advanced with wins of 7-2 and 7-6 on Saturday at Splendora High School.
Lexie Warncke pitched all 21 innings for East Bernard, throwing 345 pitches to collect 33 strikeouts and earn the series win. Warncke allowed eight earned runs on 19 hits while walking nine.
In game one, Huntington jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning with a two-out rally. Two singles, double and stolen base turned into three runs with a passed ball mixed in.
East Bernard started to chip away at the Huntington lead in the third inning with back-to-back singles by Morgan Gasch and Bailey Leopold to put runners on the corners. Warncke plated a run with a sacrifice fly to center field. Huntington got that run right back with another two-out rally. Two singles and an errant throw made it 4-1 Devilettes.
East Bernard got two runners in scoring position with two outs in the fifth inning and Warncke came through again with a single to score both Gasch and Kynlee Hall.
In game two, East Bernard built a large margin early and Warncke kept Huntington in check for six shutout innings to end the game. Morgan Gasch led off with a walk before moving to second on a passed ball and stealing third. Bailey Leopold put East Bernard up 1-0 with a sacrifice fly.
Huntington answered with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but East Bernard responded with four runs in the second inning. Six of the first seven batters reached base safely in the second frame for East Bernard including a triple by Morgan Gasch. Warncke drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to score Gasch and Leopold came around on a Megan Gasch RBI single.
Kynlee Hall scored in the fourth inning on an error on a fly ball from Warncke.
In game three, East Bernard needed three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the win. The offensive explosion came from a three-run home run struck by Bailey Leopold.
East Bernard scored first with Morgan Gasch earning a lead-off infield single before she stole second and she scored on a ground out by Warncke. Doubles by Sommer Tijerina and Morgan Gasch made it 3-0 East Bernard. Warncke added another two-bagger to make it 4-0 Brahmarettes in the second inning.
Huntington tied the game in the fourth inning with two walks, two singles, two errors and a passed ball.
The Devilettes grabbed the lead in the fifth inning behind three hits including a double and a triple. Huntington led 6-4 after five innings. Leopold untied the game with her two-out long ball after Bryleigh Pless reached on a hit-by-pitch and Hall got on base on an error.
Megan and Morgan Gasch had two hits. Warncke and Morgan Gasch each had two RBIs.
Warncke struck out nine and walked four over seven innings in game three, allowing three earned runs on seven hits.
