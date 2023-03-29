The East Bernard Brahmas received one of the highest district honors in basketball for the second season in a row.
Brahma junior Maddox Crist earned District 24’s Defensive Player of the Year, keeping the award in the family, with his now-graduated brother Mason earning the honor last season.
East Bernard had three others receive all-district honors, with sophomore Ty Domel being named to the first team and junior Josh Uthman and senior Josh Montalvo earning second-team recognition.
Brahma junior Ryder Kovar and sophomores Malik Thomas and Camden Fucik earned all-district honorable mentions.
The Brahmas were a young squad this past season and only graduated one senior from the team. The Brahmas started the first round of districts with a 3-4 record and on the outside of the playoffs. However, they closed strong, winning six of their last seven games to finish in third place.
East Bernard in the first round of the playoffs lost to New Waverly, who made it to the regional finals, losing to Hitchcock.
Hitchcock finished the season as the 3A state champions, in district play they went undefeated and their coach, Christopher Jordan was named the District 24 Coach of the Year.
District MVP: Lloyd Jones III: Hitchcock (sophomore)
Offensive MVP: Corey Austin: Van Vleck (sophomore)
Co-Defensive MVPs Taron Elam: Hitchcock (senior) and Maddox Crist: East Bernard (junior)
Newcomer of the Year: Jarvse Dickerson: Brazos (freshman)
