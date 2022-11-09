Ab Blocker, trail driver legend continued

The Fourth of July Rodeo in Cotulla was a highlight of the year for my Dad, Jim B. Blakely, and he always invited me and legendary trail driver Ab Blocker to attend.
I was 3 years old when I saw the first rodeo, and Ab was in his 80s but the event was a dandy. We drove about an hour to get there from our place. It cost a dollar apiece for adults and 25 cents for children to get in the gate.
The scene was right out of Lonesome Dove. A bulldozer had dug a trench the width of the dozer blade, about 6 feet deep and a good 30 yards long. Mesquite wood was brought in by dump trucks the day before and set on fire 24 hours before we arrived. What we observed was a red inferno of coals, with hog wire stretched over a welded frame to make a giant cowboy grill.
Quarters of beef and goat carcasses were all over the grill. Cooks were applying a secret cowboy red sauce with brand new full size mops and turning the meat with regular pitch forks, both said to have been sterilized by soaking overnight in a water trough filled with tequila.
We would visit the barbecue stand later for brisket and cabrito tacos with all the trimmings on a paper plate. The trimmings were already in the tacos so no silverware was necessary. Besides, every man wearing pants had a knife, a K-Bar knife if he was wealthy.
As I recall Ab had no wife or children so he adopted me for the day and always wanted me to sit on his lap. He called me “Sonny” and told me stories of his trail driving days. He also lectured me on manners and told me to never ask a man where he is from because if he was from Texas he would tell you soon enough and if he wasn’t there was no need to embarrass him.
He also showed me how to tip my hat to a lady as a courtesy when you met one on the street. Years later I remember hearing the story of a kid seeing his grandfather tip his hat to a “scarlet woman” on the street and the kid asked why since even he knew she was no lady. The grandfather replied, “I didn’t tip my hat because she was a lady. I tipped it because I am a gentleman.”
But I digress. We had a grand time for three annual rodeos I suppose before Ab rode over the Jordon. I loved those days when I sat on his lap and watched the bronc riding especially. He would jerk, swing and sway with the rider for the full eight-second ride if he made it. Then my dad would always ask, “How about that one Ab, he really rode him didn’t he?” Ab always said the same thing, “Hummph, damn drugstore cowboy.”
When he died, he left in his will that he wanted to be buried with his boots and spurs on. His wishes were followed. He left all his earthly possessions to my dad, which consisted of a saddle, saddle blanket, bridle and quirt. I remember going with dad to the Trail Drivers Museum in San Antonio and donating those items to the museum. I guess they are there to this day, a legend who taught me how to cuss in moderation.
