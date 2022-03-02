Monday night, March 7, Destination Ford of East Bernard will host a drawing for the Project Graduation Truck Giveaway.
Destination Ford donated a Ford Maverick Truck to the East Bernard Class of 2022 Project Graduation Committee. All 300 drawing tickets were sold by the students during November and December.
All proceeds benefit East Bernard graduating seniors. The winner will be drawn during the celebration at the dealership on Monday. The drawing is open to the public and there will be refreshments, and other prizes drawn starting at 5:30 p.m. The winning ticket will be drawn at 6 p.m.
