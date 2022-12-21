As a December cold front looms, and memories of Winter Storm Uri start coming back, residents may be happy to know a repeat of 2021 isn’t likely with a La Niña system still sitting in the Pacific.
It is still possible, however.
Texas officials have been looking to weatherize failure points in the power grid, but, on Wharton County’s side, there isn’t much that can be done.
“We do, occasionally have problems when ice builds up on the lines. There’s a nasty sweet spot where it’s above 32 degrees where the rain doesn’t stick and if it’s below 30, the snow and sleet doesn’t stick. But, if it’s between those temperatures, (ice) can build up non-uniformly and it can start the lines jumping, but with substations and transmission lines, there’s really not much you can do. Really the only risk is ice, and we build them to withstand the standard for our loading area,” Wharton County Electrical Cooperative CEO Gary Raybon said.
The state legislature responded to the power outages after Uri by analyzing the failure points of the grid and reinforcing them against the cold.
“After the passage of SB3, the legislature has said we needed to protect the grid. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has mapped the power grid for critical points, pumping stations and the like. ERCOT and the railroad commission were trying to weatherize everything listed as critical, ie power plants. Once those freeze over, you’re pretty much done until the weather warms up. With Uri, it was natural gas and power plants freezing over that really hit us. ERCOT says, when the load is stressed, we’re required to drop some load,” Raybon said.
Winter storms aren’t common occurrences even in years with the same weather patterns, but similar weather conditions are still present this year as 2021.
“The large-scale weather patterns are basically the same as they were each of the past two years, with La Niña conditions, below-normal temperatures, in the tropical Pacific. That tends to make for a relatively warm and dry winter, but with the chance of occasional extreme cold. A repeat this year is unlikely but not impossible,” Texas State Climatologist John Nielson-Gammon said.
