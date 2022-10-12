Ct. St. Bernadette No. 1108 Catholic Daughters of the Americas met Monday, Oct.10, at 7 p.m. in Holy Cross Meeting Room. Regent Karen Rejsek presided.
Gail Guthman, chairman, brought the 2023 calendars that she drafted and had printed. Members will help distribute them. There are a few calendars available at $7 each.
Patricia Michulka presented a thought-provoking devotional on forgiveness.
Rejsek reminded court members that all will be expected to actively participate in the state convention in April 2023 in Galveston.
National CDA Sunday will be observed on Oct. 16 with members dressing in purple and sitting together at the 9 a.m. Mass. Donuts, coffee and juice will be served to parishioners after Mass.
Details are forthcoming in regards to the Memorial Mass where CDA and the Knights of Columbus remember deceased members.
Rejsek encouraged eligible high school seniors to complete applications in order to be eligible to receive scholarships given by the CDA State Court. Deadline is Jan. 31, 2023. Visit texascda.org.
Additional reports were these: Raffle 1-25-23, Henriette Jalowy; Blood Drive Dec. 4, Patricia Michulka; Cancer Outreach, Monica Kubena; Recycled items, Jocelyn Mrkwa; Kairos Prison Ministry, Charlotte Bucek; Cookies with Santa, Kim Tielke.
Members named those in need of prayer. Monica Kubena led the opening and closing prayers. Members sang the opening and closing odes.
