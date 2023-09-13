The East Bernard Brahmas will look to extend their first win of the season into a winning streak when they face a hungry Shiner Comanches team on the road Friday night.
East Bernard started the season with two losses but picked up a tough road win over the Ganado Indians last Friday night.
The Brahmas running game, for the first time this season, broke loose as they picked up the 35-27 win.
“We played much better up front and more consistent on both sides of the ball and Alex Henriquez had a great game,” Brahma head football coach Wade Bosse said.
ENROLLMENT
Shiner: 204
East Bernard: 308
The Comanches come into the game in an unfamiliar place. After being one of the better teams in 2A football for the better part of a decade, they are winless to start the year for the first time since 2006. While they are winless, they have faced tough 3A teams a division or two higher than them.
“They are probably the best 0-3 team around,” Bosse said. “They’ve played a really tough schedule. They will be a big test for us once again.”
Shiner is learning how to live life without a Brooks brother (Doug and Dalton Brooks). After graduating both, the Comanches offense is having a tough time scoring points this season.
Only against Industrial has Shiner scored more than eight points in a game.
The Brahmas defense picked up against Ganado, while they allowed 27 points, East Bernard got a pair of scores on defensive safeties and an interception. It was also the first time this season they held a team under 30 points.
After being held to seven points in week two, the Brahmas offense, powered by the running game, scored 37 points. Brahma junior Alex Henriquez ran the ball for 157 yards and three touchdowns. East Bernard senior Clayton Fajkus also threw the ball for 102 yards, 98 and a touchdown going to fellow senior Maddox Crist.
Shiner’s defense, which allowed just under two touchdowns a game last season, has yet to give up fewer than 31 points through three games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.