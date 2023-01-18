Grown children take baby steps from the nest

Our youngest daughter turns 23 tomorrow. She’s a college graduate and learning how to adult and adjusting to being more on her own.
Pays her own rent, buys or own groceries. We still pay her car insurance and her cell phone, much to her father’s dismay. I keep telling him that it’s about baby steps. You can’t cut them off the minute they cross the stage with a diploma.
Granted she’s only been at this grown-up gig about seven months, but she seems to be getting the hang of it. I still get occasional phone calls or text messages asking questions about random things.
Like what should she buy for the white elephant gift exchange or my Dish login info. Again.
This week she texted and asked how to cook spaghetti squash, a healthy and tasty alternative to pasta. I was at work getting ready for a board meeting and I decided it would be quicker for me to call and explain, rather than sending a text.
I explained how I “score” around the long side of the squash and microwave for five minutes. Then I cut along the scored line cutting the squash in half. Scoop out the insides, brush with olive oil, bake for 30 minutes at 350. I emphasized the microwave step as it helped soften up the squash and makes it easier to cut.
Three hours later she sent me a picture of her cut finger and told me she got three stitches. I was in the middle of a meeting so I couldn’t call her, but I texted her back and asked if it was from cutting that squash.
“Yep”, she quickly replied.
My first thought was my poor baby. Followed by she went the emergency room or urgent care clinic or wherever and didn’t even bother to call me! I mean, she doesn’t have to be that grown up.
When my meeting was over, I opened the Snapchat messages that had been blowing up my phone. After her text to me about the stitches, I assumed that’s what the Snapchats had been about.
And they were. She had quite the gash. She included a video with her hand in the kitchen sink, blood steadily dripping and she opens the cut so we can all see how deep it was. I suppose stitches were a good idea.
On my way home I called her to get the details. I wanted to know if she drove herself, why she decided she needed stitches, did she need to follow up with her primary care doctor? All the questions a mother would naturally ask!
Her roommate drove her, her sister the ER nurse said she thought it would be a good idea to get stitches. And no, she just had to go back in 10 days to have the stitches removed.
I felt my role as a mom was over. Like my baby had decided to become a full fledge adult in that one moment. Proud? Of course! But also, a little sad.
After my pity party, my mom head prevailed. I have three other grown children who still occasionally call or text with random questions. She’ll be back too.
Parents warn you children: Eating healthy can be dangerous to your health.
