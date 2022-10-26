Four people were killed Sunday night when their pickup smash into a semi-truck trailer on U.S. 59 in Hillje.
The Louise semi-truck driver, 54-year-old Mark Hajovsky, was unharmed. No charges have been filed against Hajovsky, although the Department of Public Safety has yet to close its investigation into the crash.
Pending autopsy reports from the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office could take 90 days or longer to return, according to Wharton County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jared Cuellar who presided over three of the four cases.
The preliminary investigation indicated the two vehicles collided around 9:11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
“A 2021 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound on U.S. 59. A 2001 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a trailer was traveling southbound on U.S. 59. The Peterbilt attempted to cross U.S. 59 northbound to travel onto CR 309, subsequently the Peterbilt’s trailer was struck by the Ford,” DPS spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
The pickup truck driver was 77-year-old Neal Ward of Corpus Christi. He along with Kelly Ward, 58, and Shirley Dolan, 79, both of Corpus Christi, were pronounced deceased on the scene by Cuellar at 9:14 p.m.
Pickup passenger Linda Royal, 75, of Mathis, was transported to El Campo Memorial Hospital that night, but was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
No information is available on where the four were headed when they made the fatal trip.
El Campo VFD sent seven units and 17 firefighters to assist.
“All the occupants were in the truck when firefighters arrived. The truck sustained severe front damage including the cab,” El Campo VFD Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
Rescue tools were needed to cut into the wreckage allowing EMS crews access to their first patient.
“Firefighters on scene did an outstanding job in a very difficult situation, they do what needs to be done,” George said.
