The topic of conversation these days, or in 2022 terms “what’s trending on Twitter,” is the price of gasoline.
Less than a month ago I paid $2.95 a gallon. Sunday I paid $3.48. And one day later at the same gas station it was $3.69.
Let’s be real. I’m going to continue to drive to work and to the grocery store and run my other errands as needed. I will visit my parents or my kids who don’t live in town, when the whim hits me. My husband would like to think I really care how much a gallon of gas costs, but in reality I just swipe the card and move on.
There’s nothing I can do about it, except quit driving. And is that even an option in the world we live in?
However, these high gas prices have had me reminiscing about my younger days when gas was less than a $1 per gallon and I didn’t have to pump my own gas. I grew up in the Bryan/College Station area and my dad owned a gas station. Not a fancy convenience store with gas like you see on every corner these days, but a true full-service gas station. He had a vending machine in the un-air conditioned waiting area for cold drinks and snacks. There were four bays for tire repairs or oil changes. And you had to ask for a key to use the restroom.
There was also a full-service and a self-service lane for gas. Guess which lane I used?
I didn’t understand why people pumped their own gas until I got married and left Aggieland. And I also didn’t understand why my husband didn’t keep the gas tank on my car full.
I would pull up to the full-service lane, the attendant would come check my oil, wash my windshield, pump my gas and hand me a ticket to sign. Unless it was a new employee; then I would have to explain I was Ed’s daughter (my dad) and he just needed to fill out the ticket and I would sign. It was such a hassle training those new employees.
My dad always made sure my mom’s car was full of gas, something that didn’t change even after he sold the business, so naturally I thought that was just what husbands did. Until nine months after we were married and moved out of town. The reality was harsh. Sun or rain, cold or hot, I was responsible for the gas in my vehicle. Who was this man I married?
After 35 years of marriage I’m accustomed to pumping my own gas. And I still notice the price of gas, but I swipe my card and move on. I must admit, the gas prices these days does make it a little painful at the pump.
