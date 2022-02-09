Wharton County commissioners formally set the March 1 Primary Election and also approved a $180,000 contract for repairs to the historic courthouse during a special session of commissioners court Monday morning.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath said the special session was needed because the election must be set so early voting can take place next week and because the company awarded the bid for courthouse repairs is still in the area having just completed pressure washing of the courthouse. The next regular meeting of the commissioners is Monday, Feb. 14, which would be too late to set the election as that is the first day of early voting.
The election contract is between Wharton County Democratic Party chair Jeffrey Dixon, Wharton County Republican Party chair John L. Middlebrook, and Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter for her services in overseeing the upcoming primary elections, as well as a possible joint runoff election.
“Along with the resolution, this court is approving any services contracts that may be needed between our county election officer and both the Wharton County Democratic Party and the Wharton County Republican Party, that this resolution agreement contracts covers the lease of county voting machines securing unified polling locations and providing requisite ballot collections and preparation of state required reports,” Spenrath said.
The commissioners voted unanimously to set the election.
Courthouse repairs
Mid-Continental Restoration Company has been power washing the historic county courthouse for the past three weeks and is now set to make repairs to the building. Last September the commissioners approved a bid by the company to clean and repair the courthouse, and now that the cleaning is done the contract had to be approved for the repair work.
“It is now time to engage the second part of the renovation project which includes replacing some of the windows, repairing damaged and rotten wood, and then painting or repainting window trim gutters downspouts and any other exterior parts as needed,” Spenrath said. “This court awarded both the exterior cleaning and the exterior repairs and painting contract, there were two of them, to Mid-Continental Restoration Company. At that time, the court agreed to wait until the pressure washing was completed before negotiating or entering into a final repair and painting contract with Mid-Continental Restoration Company. We wanted to see how bad it was.”
The bid and contract are for $179,131. The commissioners approved it unanimously.
Spenrath said he and project consultant Paul Shannon went through the maintenance budget and found the money to do the work, utilizing savings from other projects and by postponing flooring work in the courthouse annex building.
“We need to get this work done now as there is exposed and damaged wood areas that are only going to get worse. If you go into the courthouse from Milam Street … the door is rotted off, it’s got rotten wood, and the longer it’s exposed, it’s just gonna get worse,” he said.
Shannon had high praise for the company, which specializes in restoring historic buildings.
“I want to start off by saying that this company Mid-Continental Restoration goes above and beyond what they’ve already done,” he said. “They power washed all the steps leading up to the doors, and the sidewalks going out, and that was not in their scope of work. They did that on their own. The other thing I want to say … I think we’re going to get our money’s worth, because of the building’s condition.”
Shannon said that in addition to rotted wood, the courthouse has several windows in need of glazing (putty adhering the glass panes to wood frames), and downspouts that need to be repaired.
“The courthouse has 92 windows. It’s got eight humongous doors that are like 10 feet tall. It’s gonna be labor intensive,” Shannon said.
He also noted that the county is obligated to the Texas Historical Commission to maintain the structure after it provided a $6,800,000 grant a few years ago to restore the building. He said the doors are of particular concern.
“The doors have ornamental (designs) and the size of them are designed to match what the pictures show of what the doors were in 1889,” he said. “These doors have been totally reproduced, custom made just to match these pictures of this detail that’s on the door. The problem is, is we’ve had those doors painted a couple of times to protect the wood from water … but over a period of time … the paint did not protect the wood. And now the wood is rotting in the door. And the worst spot is on the north door. And it’s pretty deep and they’re gonna have to get all that rotten wood out of there.”
Shannon said he did not know how long the repair work would take, but he estimated at least a month. He said the company can begin work on Wednesday.
