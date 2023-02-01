Brahmarettes ranked 10th in state softball

They haven’t officially played a game that counts, but the East Bernard Brahmarettes have been ranked as the number 10 team in the 3A, according to the Texas Girls Coaching Association.
East Bernard came a series win away from making the 3A Region III final last season, falling to Franklin in round four. The Brahmarettes went 28-7 and 11-1 in district play last season.
The Brahmarettes are returning one of the best pitchers in the state, with senior Lexie Warncke. The senior flame-thrower will be pitching at Baylor University following her senior year. Warncke was five strikeouts shy of the most in the state, regardless of classification.
East Bernard will also have four feared batters returning. Warncke, along with junior Megan Gasch, senior Bailey Leopold, and sophomore Bryleigh Pleas all hit at least .330 last season. Gasch and Warncke both had batting averages above .400, the duo was also one RBI shy of 70 for the season.
Coming into the season, East Bernard will have a few holes to fill with their shortstop and two outfielders graduating. With their ranking, coaches around the state think they’re still going to be a top contender this year.
East Bernard will get a handful of scrimmages before opening the season Columbus at home for Valentines’ Day.
East Bernard is the only team in Wharton County state-ranked in the preseason.
The TGCA preseason poll
1) Hallettsville
2) Hughes Spring
3) Coahoma
4) Bishop
5) Lorena
6) Bushland
7) Lamesa
8) Franklin
9) Mount Vernon
10) East Bernard
