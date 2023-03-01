With only one loss on the season, the East Bernard Brahmarettes softball team is rolling with a 12-1 record.
Despite an undefeated week going 7-0 with wins over Shiner, Thorndale and Columbus – all-state ranked – the Brahmarettes dropped a spot, down to sixth in 3A, according to the Texas Girls Coaching Association.
While they are on an eight-game winning streak, it hasn’t been because of the bats. The Brahmarettes pitching has stolen the show and it’s not all coming from senior Lexie Warncke. East Bernard is getting solid contributions from junior Addison Opela. The junior has pitched a smaller number of innings, about half of her counterparts, but Opela has a smaller ERA.
Opela has pitched important innings for East Bernard, grabbing wins over Thorndale and larger schools in Ceder Creek, Bellville and La Grange. Against Thorndale, Opela was on fire, striking out 18 batters and allowing four total baserunners.
Using Opela as a pitcher has allowed Warncke to play shortstop, a position East Bernard needed to fill coming into this season. The senior athlete has been a slick fielder, second on the team in fielding percentage.
When Warncke has been on the mound, East Bernard has used both sophomore Abigail Garcia and senior Bailey Leopold.
In the batters box, the Brahmarettes have been consistently getting on base. East Bernard juniors Megan Gasch and Sommer Tijerina along with Warncke are all hitting over .400 on the season. Warncke leads the team with a .500 batting average.
The Brahmarettes will get a good chance to see where they are at in the season, this upcoming week as they take part in the Lamar Consolidated tournament. Of the teams they’ll play, Lamar Consolidated, Needville and Foster are all larger schools that went at least two rounds deep in the playoffs last year.
Following the tournament, next Tuesday, East Bernard will open district play with in-county rivals, the Boling Lady Bulldogs at home. The Brahmarettes last season went 11-1 in district play to win the district championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.