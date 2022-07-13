A trash fire that lost containment is to blame for a fire that quickly destroyed a century-old house on Highway 90-A on the west side of East Bernard on Friday evening.
“I was informed that it was purchased as a kit home from Sears, Roebuck and Company and was delivered on the train, which stopped across from the property and they unloaded it, and built it at its present location,” said John Szymanski, who is president of the East Bernard Volunteer Fire Department and is also the Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable.
Szymanski said the homeowner was burning some trash near an unattached garage when the wind kicked up and blew embers into the garage.
“Six minutes later the fire fully engulfed the house,” Szymanski said.
Within 30 minutes the two-story historic home was gone.
Szymanski said conditions were “the perfect storm” for the fire with high temperatures, low humidity, dry conditions, and wind around 20-25 mph.
He said embers blowing from the fire started a separate grass fire across the highway as well as ignited timbers on the railroad track. About 30 firefighters responded from East Bernard, Hungerford, and Wharton. The East Bernard EMS, and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and Constable’s Office responded.
Szymanski said there were no injuries but a couple firefighters had to be pulled back due to heat exhaustion. The temperature at the time was 100 degrees with a heat index of 115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.