True joy is not just seasonal

’Tis the season to be jolly! So goes the old 16th Century Christmas carol.
Even though the world is as bad as always, during the month of December (which includes Advent and Christmas), people in general seem kinder, friendlier, happier, and, in some cases, even more joyful. Over the years, commentators have noticed this phenomenon and have noted that it would be great if such demeanors could be maintained all year.
When you look at what Christian churches teach and believe, this phenomenon doesn’t surprise you. But “teaching” and “believing” do not always translate into “expressing” and “doing.” When it does so during December, it might be that the meditations on “hope, peace, joy, and love” for the Advent Wreath are a month-long reminder.
Folks ought to focus on such things all year long, as St. Paul reminds us in Galatians 5:22; 23, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.” In my understanding of this, I believe the indwelling Holy Spirit enables me to hold these nine fruits in my heart. If so, then I should exhibit them all year long.
We are fallible human beings, and I feel sure self-control is the one I fall short on many times. And too often during the year, my demeanor projects gloom rather than joy.
But, during Advent, when I was reminded by devotionals and meditations, I was always more likely to reflect the teachings of St. Paul. In my church, we called the third Sunday in Advent, Gaudete Sunday. Gaudete is a Latin word meaning “rejoice.” St. Paul proclaims in Philippians 4:4, “Rejoice in the Lord always; and again I say, Rejoice.” It shouldn’t be just Joy Sunday or Joy Month, but Joy, always.
Even though we are flawed human beings, it seems to me the nine fruits of the Spirit should be a part of our daily walk on this earth. Unfortunately, the news headlines reveal a world filled with people who reflect the opposite of such virtues.
Problems that have festered and grown over the years may seem impossible to resolve. In such instances, God’s gift of patience serves us well. If the problem took a couple decades to become so huge, then it will take time and patience to resolve. Patience can help keep us from losing a sense of hope and joy.
No problem is too large for God, not even the problems caused by growing old. Aging can bring a sense of sadness and hopelessness into a person’s life. According to a recent Senior Report, America’s Health Rankings, 16.99% of the U.S. population are 65 or older. And AARP reports that 14% of seniors (not sure of their definition of seniors) live in poverty.
The website helpguide.org identifies the problems of aging as depression due to retirement, loss through empty nest, loss of friends and family through death, loss of health, and loss of independence. Rather than give up, seniors are encouraged by the website to adapt to change, find new things to enjoy, and never believe that old lie, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”
From a Christian point of view, adapting to change and finding new things to enjoy can bring seniors hope and peace and fun, if not joy. Staying in touch with old friends while making new friends can bring love and joy. Learning to do new things also promotes hope and peace and even joy. Staying in touch with God brings all of these.
Yes, this month ’Tis the season to be jolly, but true joy is not just seasonal.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.