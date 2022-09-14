The East Bernard Brahmarettes have started district play with wins over Hempstead and Danbury, both sweeps.
The Hempstead Lady Bobcats on the road last Friday tried to become only the second team in district play over the last two years to take a set from the Brahmarettes. Hempstead took East Bernard to the limit before the Brahmarettes finished them off 25-21, 25-7, 25-7.
Hempstead and East Bernard started the opening set trading points back and forth. The Brahmarettes had a tough time getting going allowing Hempstead to take 4-3 and 9-7 leads.
Hempstead kept the edge, capitalizing on East Bernard’s errors. Late in the game after a kill, Hempstead tied the game at 21-21. The Brahmarettes showed resolve reeling off one of their biggest runs of the first set, firing off four straight points from their seniors. Lexie Warncke landed a tip, Sarah Devine blocked a kill, and they closed the set with two kills from senior Kellen Dorotik to hold off Hempstead.
Dorotik in the final two sets landed numerous kills and the East Bernard defense played tougher defense keeping Hempstead from breaking 10 points in the final two sets.
East Bernard will play Harmony School of Discovery Friday at home.
