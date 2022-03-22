The Wharton County Historical Commission will meet Monday, March 28, at the Restored Southern Pacific Depot in Wharton. Refreshments are served at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Darwin “Tex” Johnston will give a program on the fall of the Alamo, the mural at the Menger Hotel in San Antonio, and Louis Moses Rose.

