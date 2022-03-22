The Wharton County Historical Commission will meet Monday, March 28, at the Restored Southern Pacific Depot in Wharton. Refreshments are served at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Darwin “Tex” Johnston will give a program on the fall of the Alamo, the mural at the Menger Hotel in San Antonio, and Louis Moses Rose.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.