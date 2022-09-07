The East Bernard Brahmarettes took the first set from the Bellville Brahmanettes, but they ultimately fell at home Friday.
Against one of the primer teams in 4A, the Bramarettes played Bellville tight but lost 26-24, 23-25, 21-25, 20-25.
Senior outside hitter Lexie Warncke gave the Brahmarettes a big lead in the first set, scoring four of their first eight points with a kill, a push and two aces to put them up 8-3.
Bellville called a timeout to try and stop the momentum, but after the stoppage, senior outside hitter Kellen Dorotik landed her third kill to keep East Bernard rolling. A long serve broke and gave the ball back to Bellville.
Bellville started to climb back, stringing points together and after a 10-6 run the set was tied at 16. A Bellville short serve broke their rally and Dorotik gave them a two-point lead by blocking a kill attempt.
East Bernard junior outside hitter Jenna Krpec rotated in and made the most of her time on the court, landing two kills before her rotation ended keeping them ahead 20-18.
Bellville kept coming back tying the game and grabbing their first lead of the night after an ace. Both teams traded long serves, but back-to-back double blocks from Sarah Devine and Dorotik put East Bernard ahead 24-23.
Bellville again tied things up with a kill through the East Bernard defense. Bellville wouldn’t take the lead, instead giving a point to East Bernard on a short serve trying to get the ball to land right over the net. With the lead, junior libro Charlsie Atteberry ended the game with an ace.
East Bernard hung tough in the final three sets, but the depth from Bellville was too much to overcome as they pulled away late.
East Bernard will open district play with the Hempstead Lady Bobcats tomorrow.
