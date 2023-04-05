There is no greater love than this

The Wharton County Youth Fair is over (ahhhh) and now Easter is here. Literally right after the fair, boom it’s Holy Week. Seems like Ash Wednesday was just last week.
As per norm I started out this Lenten season with good intentions. Yeah I know where good intentions lead. Decided I would give up Netflix as my Lenten sacrifice and commit to following along with daily Lenten devotions.
I was so busy preparing for the fair, sitting down to watch mindless TV wasn’t really an option. Keeping up with daily Lenten devotions was a little more challenging.
As I was playing catchup with devotionals earlier this week, a quote literally stopped me in my study:
The church, following the apostles, teaches that Christ died for all men without exception: “There is not, never has been, and never will be a single human being for whom Christ did not suffer.”
Powerful words. He suffered for me. And you. And the person who cut you off in traffic yesterday.
Later that morning on my way to work I was jamming to the song “Ain’t Nobody” by Christian singer Cody Carnes.
“Ain’t nobody love me like Jesus; ain’t nobody love me this good … and I know nobody could.”
Not grammatically correct, but still moving lyrics.
I’m going to try again next year to have better follow through on my Lenten preparations. But I’m also going to remind myself frequently that Christ died for all of us. Even those bajillion people who called the fair office last week and wanted to know how much it cost to ride the ferris wheel or if their child was tall enough to ride the spinner. Questions we couldn’t answer, but kindly replied, with a smile in our voice, they would need to ask those questions at the carnival gate.
Holy week often brings tears to my eyes when I reflect during church services about the love Jesus has for all of us. His supreme sacrifice on the cross.
Crucified, died, and rose from the dead. Just for me. And even though I fell short in my Lenten preparations, I know nobody will ever love me like he does.
Enjoy your Easter celebration and remember nobody loves you like Jesus!
