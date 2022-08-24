Put Boston on your bucket list

The hubs and I took our first week-long vacation for the first time in 35 years. Just the two of us, booked flights and a room, gone for five nights (OK, not quite a week).
But to the best of our recollection we had not taken a trip, just the two of us, for that many nights. Honestly, I was little nervous we wouldn’t be able to handle that much together time.
Fortunately, we picked a location with plenty to see and do and that kept us busy. If you haven’t traveled to Boston, Massachusetts, I suggest you put that on your bucket list. We had been to other cities on the East Coast, but not to Boston. So much history, so much education, and so many old establishments.
We started with a Boston Red Sox versus New York Yankees baseball game our first night. That was fun and we randomly ran into a cousin from Austin who also happened to be attending the game. Small world for sure.
The next morning we hit the Freedom Trail and then just started checking things off the list. Hop on/hop off trolley, Duck tour, Boston Tea Party, Cheers bar, Union Oyster House (oldest restaurant in Boston), Boston massacre, Paul Revere’s house. Then we ventured off and found a few treasurers on our own.
The Beantown Pub, which is the only bar in town where you can drink a cold Sam Adams beer and look at a cold Sam Adams in the cemetery across the street. Wish I had a $1 for every time I heard someone say that last week.
We visited some very old churches and the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, toured Harvard University and the USS Constitution. Boston does not lack for a variety of awesome food. We were told Little Italy in the North End has 87 Italian restaurants. We enjoyed a few of those. And the lobster rolls, crab cakes and clam chowder did not disappoint, not to mention the cannelloni.
Never had a tour guide tell us how many bars were in the area but they were in abundance.
We walked more than 40 miles that week. Probably a good thing, considering all the food and beverages we consumed. We took many scenic detours, not always on purpose. Our first full day in Boston we walked almost 12 miles. As the week progressed we logged fewer miles each day.
A whale watching tour was on the schedule the day before we were to fly out. However, a storm that was brewing in the harbor put a kink in those plans.
All in all we had an amazing time. The weather was perfect, everyone was friendly, the city was clean and safe and we are still married. We might take another trip, just the two of us. Although the next trip may be a day shorter. I really missed my dog.
