Rise Broadband, in partnership with the City of East Bernard, is building a state-of-the-art fiber optic network to bring gigabit speed internet to area homes and businesses.
“By working closely with cities, Rise is able to quickly deploy a fiber-to-the-home network, even enabling customer installations throughout construction of the network to accelerate the delivery of these vital services to the community” said Jeff Kohler, Rise Broadband’s co-founder and chief development officer.
Rise Fiber delivers lightning-fast speeds up to 1 gbps, ideal for streaming in 4K Ultra High Definition, real-time multiplayer online gaming, remote learning, and video conferencing.
Rise Residential Fiber Internet starts at $60 per month plus taxes and fees for 100 Mbps symmetrical speeds. All residential and small business plans come with unlimited data and no contract is required.
Rise specializes in delivering broadband service and support to rural and suburban regions that are often unserved or underserved by wireline or cable providers. Rise Broadband’s coverage is available in parts of Texas as well as 15 other states.
More information about Rise Fiber residential/commercial internet service is available by calling 844-816-9150 (toll free) or visiting www.RiseBroadband.com/rise-fiber.
