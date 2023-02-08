The East Bernard Brahmarettes will be entering the playoffs on a winning streak after beating the Van Vleck Lady Leopards on the road Tuesday night to close district play.
The Brahmarettes outscored Van Vleck 57-42, locking them in as the third-place seed in district.
East Bernard got a big game from junior Avery Scott who scored a Brahmarette-high 18 points. The team also had two other girls finish in double-digit scoring with sophomore London Cavness and senior Sarah Devine picking up 10 points.
East Bernard finished district play 7-4, with losses to Boling and Hitchcock, they swept Brazos, Hempstead, Van Vleck and Danbury.
While they don't know who they are playing yet, East Bernard will have their playoff game next Tuesday in Navasota.
East Bernard will get the second-place team from District 23, currently, the two top teams are Anderson-Shiro and Crockett. The Brahmarettes last season finished third in district and beat Anderson-Shiro in the first round of the playoffs.
Brahmas beat Leopards
The East Bernard Brahmas hot play continues, hanging on to beat the Van Vleck Leopards 43-42 on the road Tuesday night.
East Bernard came out strong in the first quarter with a 16-9 lead. The game remained close, but the early lead helped them pull out the important win.
Coming into the game, East Bernard was tied with Boling, for the final playoff spot in district. Both teams, were one game behind Brazos who was in third place, with two games left to play. East Bernard will play Danbury on the road Friday night and end district with Hempstead at home next Tuesday.
