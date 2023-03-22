Hlavinka Equipment Company first to offer electric tractors in Southeast Texas 

Hlavinka Equipment Company (HEC) is expanding into the world of electric tractors.
Solectrac, an electric tractor manufacturer and an operating company of Ideanomics is the newest addition to HEC’s line-up of brands offered at their stores. Hlavinka Equipment Company, a leading agriculture equipment dealer with five locations along the Gulf Coast of Texas, is the first certified Solectrac dealer in Southeast Texas and will offer the company’s full lineup of electric tractors including the e25 compact electric tractor.
Hlavinka Equipment Company and Solectrac will deliver electric tractor solutions to hobby farmers, rural lifestylers, first-time tractor buyers, and more while reducing their total cost of ownership without sacrificing safety, performance, and reliability. HEC serves the greater Southeast region of Texas, and its addition supports Solectrac’s continued expansion of its dealer network into key markets.
A family-owned and operated business since 1939, Hlavinka Equipment Company has grown to five locations on the Gulf Coast to better serve its customer’s needs. Hlavinka’s team of sales members, finance experts, service technicians, and parts and accessories staff will help deliver service and support to new Solectrac customers in the area.
