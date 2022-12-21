Brahmarettes trounce Lady Bobcats 64-11

Behind four girls with double-digit scoring the East Bernard Brahmarettes defeated the Hempstead Lady Bobcats at home Friday night, to move to 2-0 in district play.
The Lady Bobcats were little trouble for the Brahmarettes as they quickly jumped out to the lead and didn’t let up in their 64-11 win.
The Brahmarettes were led by sophomore point guard Ashlynn Lemos who scored 17 points, including making East Bernard’s only three-pointer on the night. East Bernard sophomore post London Cavness, junior guard Avery Scott and senior post Sarah Devine also finished with double-digit scoring and all four combined for 54 points.
“We’re a real young team, but we’re starting out really strong and we’re building confidence. It’s looking really good so far,” Devine said.
Hempstead couldn’t slow East Bernard jumping out to a 17-3 lead thanks to tough defense and eight points from Lemos.
The Lady Bobcats opened the second quarter with a three and after an East Bernard turnover, they were fouled on a layup attempt. Hempstead missed both free throws and East Bernard kicked it back into high gear.
East Bernard answered the three with a quick 4-0 run. Brahmarette senior Kaki Seay scored on a put back and she stole the following inbound attempt by Hempstead. Seay made a quick pass under the basket to sophomore Malaya Thomas for a layup.
The Brahmarettes closed the second quarter with another 4-0. Devine at the top of the key, dribbled down the middle of the lane, with the defense coming towards her she dumped the ball off to Seay who hit a short jumper. Hempstead brought the ball back up the court but Lemos stole the ball at mid-court. She dibbled it up the court, and in the paint she euro-stepped past two defenders for a layup, getting fouled in the process. After a made free-throw, the Brahmarettes took the 30-8 lead into halftime.
East Bernard’s defense continued playing tough, holding Hempstead to no points in the third quarter. The Brahmarettes’ length forced tough shots and only one attempt at the basket, getting many offensive and defensive rebounds, Hempstead scored their final three points late in the fourth quarter.
The Brahmarettes’ next district game won’t come until the new year when they play the Boling Lady Bulldogs at home on Jan. 3.
Brahmas
The East Bernard Brahmas didn’t have a game last Friday night, but last Tuesday they defeated Palacios 43-35 on the road.
The Brahmas next game will be with Boling at home of Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.