Former East Bernard standout Jessica Rabius had a great cross country season in the fall and she’s starting her final track season at the Houston Baptist University the same way.
Rabius’ improvement on her own record in the mile came on a first-place finish with a time of 4:50.11 at the Texas Aggie Invitational recently.
“The mile record is something I was extremely proud to break my sophomore year of indoor track. Then, with COVID we were limited on racing my junior year. This year I believe re-breaking the school record in the mile is a statement of work ethic and persistence,” Rabius said. “It means to me, that I have (been) given the ability to put God’s work into action. This accomplishment has given me the chance to show not only my teammates, but many athletes in the running world the ability to see how dedication and extreme practice can get you to the top.”
The former Brahmarette took almost a full 10 seconds off her previous best. Rabius was nearly two seconds faster than second place, a runner from Texas A&M.
She also placed fourth in the 800 meters, finishing with a time of 2:18.30.
Houston Baptist women’s team, with points from Rabius, finished in fourth place out of the 10 schools that competed, with 52 points.
The former Brahmarette was named a Southland Conference Athlete of the Week for her performance.
Rabius has big goals this season in track with Houston Baptist.
“I am looking to accomplish scoring as many points possible since this is a great chance for our team to score high at conference,” Rabius said. “Individually, I want to break 2:10 in the 800. As well qualify for the first round of NCAAs in the 800 or 1500 which is NCAA West Prelims for the top 48 declared student athletes in each event for the outdoor season.”
The Southland Conference Indoor Championships will be on Feb. 27-28. Currently, her times rank Rabius as number one in the mile and the 800-meter dash in the Southland Conference Indoor Championships.
This past fall, Rabius came in fourth place at the Southland Conference Cross Country Championships.
Rabius for East Bernard had a time of 5:17.07 in the 1,600-meter run (almost a mile) at the state championship coming second her senior season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.