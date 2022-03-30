East Bernard, Boling powerlifters compete at state

Five athletes from the East Bernard Brahmas and the Boling Bulldogs competed at the state powerlifting meet in Abilene this past weekend, three finished inside the top-10.
East Bernard senior Jay Galvan came had the five’s best finish coming in fourth place in the 198-pound weight class. Galvan had personal best in total weight, the squat and bench press. He combined to lift 1,565 pounds, 15 pounds away from a top-three finish. The winner in the weight class from Mathis lifted 1,685 pounds.
Of the 183 powerlifters competing in Division III, Galvan lifted the 32nd most weight. His bench press of 420 pounds was the 17th best at state.
“I am so proud of what these three young men accomplished at the state meet,” East Bernard coach Patrick Reinecke said. “There was a lot of tough competition in Division III this year at the state meet and they pushed themselves, hit new personal weight records, and represented East Bernard well.”
East Bernard scored two points at state, tying them for 10th place. Boling scored no points. San Diego, in South Texas, won state with 22 points.
Brahma junior Johnny Martinez was 10th in the 148-pound weight class with a combined lift of 1,145 pounds.
East Bernard senior Blake Jedlicka lifted a combined 1,370 pounds coming 12th place in the 198-pound weight class. Jedlicka set personal best in total weight, bench press and deadlift. From the regional meet, he added 50 pounds to his personal best.
Bulldog senior Jesse Huddleston had Boling’s lone top-10 finish placing 10th in the 275-pound weight class with a combined lift of 1,375 pounds. Huddleston set personal bests in the bench press and deadlift.
Boling junior Jesse Arrington came in 20th in the 198-pound weight class with a combined lift of 1,375 pounds. He set a personal best in the bench press.
“(I’m) extremely happy and glad the boys got to experience the (high school) pinnacle of our sport,” Boling coach Mark Dominguez said. “Arrington will train hard to improve on all his lifts for next year, and Huddleston will move on to (Stephen F. Austin) where hopefully powerlifting has helped him for the dog days of football.”
Louise lifter state champ
It’s been more than a decade since the Hornet powerlifting program has brought a state championship home to Louise. However, that all changed with senior Daniel Gaona III taking first place in the 220-pound weight class, winning Division IV in Abilene.
Gaona lifted a combined 1,600 pounds, 60 pounds more than second place to earn the championship. He had the ninth-best total weight at state out of 153 lifters.
“I really didn’t expect it. Even after I did win, it didn’t feel real,” Gaona said. “It was really exciting, crazy.”
“(Gaona) has worked very hard this season and has truly earned the title,” Louise coach Ashley Zezula said. “He is an athlete that was one of the most dedicated and was always the last one to leave the weight room.”
