East Bernard crushed by Tidehaven, readies for Brazos

The East Bernard Brahmas opened district play Friday night in much the same fashion as the non-district portion of their schedule – by getting soundly defeated.
The Tidehaven Tigers came to town and after a close first half, blew it wide open with a 30-9 victory over the Brahmas. The Brahmas (0-6) kept it close in the first half 10-6. They closed the gap 10-9 in the third quarter, but the Tigers poured on 20 points in the fourth.
The Tigers scored first on a 30-yard field goal by Alex Cisneros. Then, Joseph Dodds broke free for a 72-yard touchdown run, giving the visitors a 10-0 lead. The Brahmas worked their way down the field and with just over a minute to go in the second quarter, Malik Thomas punched the ball in from one yard out. The extra point went wide and was no good.
Midway through the third quarter, Christian Ruiz nailed a 26-yard field goal to cap the scoring for East Bernard.
It was all Tidehaven in the fourth quarter as Dodds scored on a one-yard run, followed by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kale Russell to Connor Claxton. Russell later connected with Jachen Duran on a 24-yard touchdown pass.
The Brahmas has 260 yards on offence. Quarterback Clayton Fajkus was 10 of 21 for 122 yards passing. Alex Henriquez carried the load for the Brahmas, rushing for 50 yards on 12 carries, followed by Malik Thomas who has 32 yards on seven carries. Defensively, Keegan Cavness and Tamarcus Sanders each recorded a sack.
Brazos up next
The East Bernard Brahmas (0-5, 0-1) get another chance to stop their losing streak when they see rival Brazos Cougars (5-1, 1-1). Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Brazos has opened district with back-to-back 40-point games from their offense in a loss to Van Vleck and a win over Rice Consolidated last week.
Brazos is running the ball well this season, with nearly 2,000 yards rushing through six games. East Bernard will have to keep their eyes on senior quarterback Bryson Bennett who is leading the rushing attack and has thrown the ball for more than 500 yards, completing 62 percent of his passes. Fellow senior Vinny Aguilar will also get a number of touches Friday night as Brazos’s second leading rusher. When passing, Bennett looks for senior Chris Ortega the most, with nearly 200 yards receiving.
East Bernard sophomore defensive tackle Tamarcus Sanders picked up his second sack of the season last week and big negative plays like that will go a long way to helping the defense have a successful night.
The Brahma offense had more than 100 yards throwing and rushing last week against Tidehaven. Three turnovers hurt the Brahma offensive output, with sophomore Malik Thomas getting the only score, finding the end zone from one yard away.
Brazos is allowing fewer than 20 points this season, holding teams to around 19 points. However, in district teams are scoring on them, with Rice Consolidated getting 27 points last week.
