There is purpose in repurposing

Back in my childhood days, my parents taught us to use up, repair, make do, or do without.
Looking back now, it is easy to understand that they had lived through the Great Depression and knew all kinds of ways to economize. It became a way of life that taught us to recycle before recycling became popular.
We were taught to use dish towels or cloth towels instead of the expensive paper towels. Bacon grease was saved for flavor for future cooking or maybe even homemade soap. All kitchen scraps were saved for the chickens or maybe a hog we were raising to butcher. To throw real food in the trash was unthinkable!
Back in “the day,” Kraft put mayo and Miracle Whip in glass jars. That was a blessing because our mom was diligent to use those jars for her famous pickles. She trained us so well, in fact that I am still using many of those same jars for pickles I make today.
Jars and dishtowels weren’t the only things we recycled. We went so far as to re-use bath water! I’m not sure how the order went, but probably Dad got the fresh water, Mom next, and each of us children were in line for a turn as the tub got grimier. Thankfully, those days didn’t last forever and I don’t think my youngest siblings even remember those episodes.
With plenty of cousins and friends, we always had clothes, albeit the clothes had been passed down from previous owners. Some things had already been passed around three or four times before they were finally retired.
All of this makes it sound like we were poor, but we never realized it. Most of the people our family was friends with lived in similar fashion. We were all trusting God to take care of us and he did.
There are so many examples in life and in the Bible of God taking care of his people. I know in my life he has been faithful to take care of us. And I have no doubt he has taken care of you as well.
I found out a long time ago that God recycles lives, too. He can take people from the bottom of the pit and raise them up to be overcomers in more ways than I can enumerate. He delights in taking broken lives and turning them into new creations. He doesn’t give up on us and we shouldn’t give up on ourselves either.
Exodus 16:35 – And the children of Israel did eat manna forty years, until they came to a land inhabited; they did eat manna, until they came unto the borders of the land of Canaan.
Deuteronomy 8:4 – Thy raiment waxed not old upon thee, neither did thy foot swell, these forty years.
Matthew 6:27-29 – Which of you by taking thought can add one cubit unto his stature? And why take ye thought for raiment? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.
2 Corinthians 5:17 – Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
