East Bernard FFA competes at San Antonio Stock Show

These pictures show East Bernard FFA members in action recently at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, where they had a lot of success showing their animals.

East Bernard FFA members finished the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo with good results.

The results are as follows:

Breeding Gilts

Ronnie Vasquez Jr. – placed 10th in class with a Crossbred Gilt

Horse Judging

Senior Team 

Amber Sabrasula, Paige Davis, Ashley Anderson, Kaidence Mejorado

Junior Team – second place overall

Luke Anderson, Emma Chauvin, Dale Compton, Claire Anderson

Beef Skillathon

Reese Coldeway

Lauryn Locke

Morgan Crane

Kynlee Kocurek

Kannon Hill

Breeding Heifers

Reese Coldeway – third in class Brahman

Morgan Crane – ninth in class Simbrah

Cannon Goudeau – fifth in class Brahman

Kannon Hill – 10th in class Simbrah

Caylee Hudgins – third in class Brangus

Cole Janecek – third in class ARB

Regan Kalina – sixth in class ARB

Taylor Kalina – sixth in class ARB

Sophie Kutach – eighth in class ARB

Kylee Klump – third in class Brahman

Kalli Kocurek – fifth in class Simbrah

Kynlee Kocurek – showed in a large Class 1 of Simbrahs

Lauryn Locke – showed in a large class of Brahmans

Henley Matula – second in class Red Brangus

Keenan Nardiello – eighth in class Brahman

Adyson Pavlock – fifth in class Santa Gertrudis

Amber Pavlock – 12th in class Santa Gertrudis

Hoyt Peck – eighth in class Brahman

Tanna Primrose – 12th in class Simbrah

Prestyn Shelley – fourth in class Brahman

Quinn Sikora – second in class Red Brangus

Mya Watts – showed in a large class of ORB heifers

Simbrah – Simmental Superbowl Show

Kalli Kocurek – eighth in Showmanship, fifth in class

Kynlee Kocurek – seventh in Showmanship, fourth in class

Kannon Hill – third in Showmanship, 10th in class

Morgan Crane – fourth in Showmanship, first in class, Grand Champion Senior Heifer Calf Division

Tanna Primrose – sixth in Showmanship, fourth in class

Market Barrows

Clayton Currin – showed an Other Cross Barrow

Market Steers

Mackenzie Matula – showed a Hereford steer

Youth Rodeo

Kaki Seay – competed in Girls 16–18 Breakaway Roping

Livestock Judging

Senior Team – Jayden Davis, Morgan Crane, Paige Talas, Mya Watts

Junior Team #1 – Dale Compton, Quinn Sikora, Mackenzie Matula, Kynlee Kocurek

Junior Team #2 – Luke Anderson, Kannon Hill, Sawyer Watts

