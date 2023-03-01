East Bernard FFA competes at San Antonio Stock Show

East Bernard FFA members finished the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo with good results.
The results are as follows:
Breeding Gilts
Ronnie Vasquez Jr. – placed 10th in class with a Crossbred Gilt
Horse Judging
Senior Team
Amber Sabrasula, Paige Davis, Ashley Anderson, Kaidence Mejorado
Junior Team – second place overall
Luke Anderson, Emma Chauvin, Dale Compton, Claire Anderson
Beef Skillathon
Reese Coldeway
Lauryn Locke
Morgan Crane
Kynlee Kocurek
Kannon Hill
Breeding Heifers
Reese Coldeway – third in class Brahman
Morgan Crane – ninth in class Simbrah
Cannon Goudeau – fifth in class Brahman
Kannon Hill – 10th in class Simbrah
Caylee Hudgins – third in class Brangus
Cole Janecek – third in class ARB
Regan Kalina – sixth in class ARB
Taylor Kalina – sixth in class ARB
Sophie Kutach – eighth in class ARB
Kylee Klump – third in class Brahman
Kalli Kocurek – fifth in class Simbrah
Kynlee Kocurek – showed in a large Class 1 of Simbrahs
Lauryn Locke – showed in a large class of Brahmans
Henley Matula – second in class Red Brangus
Keenan Nardiello – eighth in class Brahman
Adyson Pavlock – fifth in class Santa Gertrudis
Amber Pavlock – 12th in class Santa Gertrudis
Hoyt Peck – eighth in class Brahman
Tanna Primrose – 12th in class Simbrah
Prestyn Shelley – fourth in class Brahman
Quinn Sikora – second in class Red Brangus
Mya Watts – showed in a large class of ORB heifers
Simbrah – Simmental Superbowl Show
Kalli Kocurek – eighth in Showmanship, fifth in class
Kynlee Kocurek – seventh in Showmanship, fourth in class
Kannon Hill – third in Showmanship, 10th in class
Morgan Crane – fourth in Showmanship, first in class, Grand Champion Senior Heifer Calf Division
Tanna Primrose – sixth in Showmanship, fourth in class
Market Barrows
Clayton Currin – showed an Other Cross Barrow
Market Steers
Mackenzie Matula – showed a Hereford steer
Youth Rodeo
Kaki Seay – competed in Girls 16–18 Breakaway Roping
Livestock Judging
Senior Team – Jayden Davis, Morgan Crane, Paige Talas, Mya Watts
Junior Team #1 – Dale Compton, Quinn Sikora, Mackenzie Matula, Kynlee Kocurek
Junior Team #2 – Luke Anderson, Kannon Hill, Sawyer Watts
