Local youth scrambles to the win at Fort Worth Stock Show

Adyson Pavlock, a member of East Bernard FFA, caught a calf during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Feb. 1, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards.
Pavlock’s parents are Stacey and Keith Dylla of East Bernard. Pavlock’s award was sponsored by The Law Office of Jim Renforth.
One of the stock show’s most iconic and popular events, the calf scramble gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 23 performances of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo held Jan. 14 through Feb. 5. Those not catching calves receive a pair of Justin Boots courtesy of the iconic western footwear maker. Justin Boots and Texas Mutual Insurance Company are overall underwriters for the calf scramble program.
Since the Fort Worth Calf Scramble began in 1987, the program has distributed almost $4 million to nearly 8,000 Texas students providing funds for the purchase of their beef or dairy heifer and more than $3.6 million in scholarships has been awarded to more than 1,600 students in recognition of their hard work and completion of the program. Adyson Pavlock will use the purchase certificate toward the cost of a heifer that she will raise and exhibit at next year’s stock show. Exhibitors who submit monthly reports and a final essay may be eligible for scholarship awards that can range between $500 and $16,000.
