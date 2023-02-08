Several East Bernard High School FFA members recently competed in the Fort Worth Stock Show with their animal projects.
The members spend many hours getting their animals show ready. Their results are as follows:
Breeding Heifers
Keegan Cavness – 14th in class Brahman
Reese Coldeway – fifth in class Brahman
Morgan Crane – 13th in class Simbrah
Jayden Davis – exhibited an ORB heifer in a large class
Cannon Goudeau – third in class Brahman
Kannon Hill – sixth in class Simbrah
Kendall Kutach – showed a Brahman heifer in a large class
Kylee Klump – 11th in class Brahman
Kalli Kocurek – 10th in class Simbrah
Kynlee Kocurek – eighth in class Simbrah
Lauryn Locke – 12th in class Brahman
Keenan Nardiello – first in class Brahman
Adyson Pavlock – third in class Santa Gertrudis
Amber Pavlock – 14th in class Santa Gertrudis
Hoyt Peck – 12th in class Brahman
Tanna Primrose – seventh in class Simbrah
Prestyn Shelley – second in class Brahman
Quinn Sikora – seventh in class ORB
Superintendents Beef Challenge
Keegan Cavness
Keenan Nardiello
Tanna Primrose
Calf Scramble
Jayden Davis – caught and received a $500 certificate to purchase a calf for next year
Market Barrows
Clayton Currin – exhibited a Cross Barrow
