Several East Bernard High School FFA members recently competed in the Fort Worth Stock Show with their animal projects.

The members spend many hours getting their animals show ready. Their results are as follows:

Breeding Heifers

Keegan Cavness – 14th in class Brahman

Reese Coldeway – fifth in class Brahman

Morgan Crane – 13th in class Simbrah

Jayden Davis – exhibited an ORB heifer in a large class

Cannon Goudeau – third in class Brahman

Kannon Hill – sixth in class Simbrah

Kendall Kutach – showed a Brahman heifer in a large class

Kylee Klump – 11th in class Brahman

Kalli Kocurek – 10th in class Simbrah

Kynlee Kocurek – eighth in class Simbrah

Lauryn Locke – 12th in class Brahman

Keenan Nardiello – first in class Brahman

Adyson Pavlock – third in class Santa Gertrudis

Amber Pavlock – 14th in class Santa Gertrudis

Hoyt Peck – 12th in class Brahman

Tanna Primrose – seventh in class Simbrah

Prestyn Shelley – second in class Brahman

Quinn Sikora – seventh in class ORB

Superintendents Beef Challenge

Keegan Cavness

Keenan Nardiello

Tanna Primrose

Calf Scramble

Jayden Davis – caught and received a $500 certificate to purchase a calf for next year

Market Barrows

Clayton Currin – exhibited a Cross Barrow

