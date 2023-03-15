East Bernard’s track team put on a good showing during the annual Ricebird Relays in El Campo last week.
Competing against 4A and 5A schools, the Brahmas finished in second place, with a shot a first place. The Brahmas scored 99 points, eight away from overtaking Needville, who won the meet. East Bernard finished ahead of Iowa Colony, Bellville, Wharton, and El Campo. The Brahmarettes came in seventh out of 11 schools, they beat Sweeny, Bellville, Wharton, and Bay City.
The boys’ team had 13 athletes place in the top five of their events. Brahma Colby Kurtz was fourth overall in total points with 20. He came in first in the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run. Kurtz was nearly 30 seconds quicker than second in the 3,200-meter run.
The Brahmas 4x200-meter relay came in first with OJ Thomas, Josh Montalvo, Alex Henriquez, and Chase Anderson running the four legs, they were more than a half second faster than second place.
Brahmas sophomore Chris Kopeck was second in the 800-meter run, a half second away from first. Fellow sophomore Ty Domel in the discus, was a little more than a foot away from first.
The Brahmarettes had six athletes place in the top five with two grabbing top spots. East Bernard senior Emma Logan was first in the shot put, with a throw four inches better than second place. Fellow senior Bailey Leopold was second in the 300-meter hurdle; she was less than a half second away from winning the event.
East Bernard has three more meets before district, which will be held in East Bernard April 12-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.