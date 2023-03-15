Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Showers this morning then blustery with scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then rather windy overnight with more widespread storms. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.