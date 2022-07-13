My ancestors were a seedy bunch

Alex Haley wrote “Roots,” a famous book about his ancestry. I’m thinking I’ll write one called “Weeds,” the untold story of just some of the dastardly deeds done by my ancestors.
I recently got interested in genealogy when I discovered I didn’t know how to spell it and that’s probably the reason the information has remained hidden all these years. So I consulted everybody’s ancestor, Google Blakely. Google was on top of it. In reference to my spelling, it asked me a question, “Did you mean genealogy?” I did, so I looked at the possible information sources. There were over 46,000 choices. I decided to be daring and go with number two because number one almost always pays to get that position and wants to sell you something.
Somehow I wound up on Ancestry.com where I bought into the program for about what my first known ancestor left as an inheritance. After getting the program installed and agreeing to terms which I had no idea what they were talking about, I hit the button “Let’s get started.” A family tree popped up and it advised “Start with you.”
I thought, “This is going to be a piece of cake” because that’s about the only subject I know really well. I filled in the info and hit the button to tell me who all my ancestors were back to my old stompin’ grounds around Eden. Basically Ancestry.com advised me they had no idea who my ancestors were and I’d have to use their system to fill in every relative I knew anything about. When I found one they’d say, “That sounds about right” and off I’d go to do more research. This is not an exact science but you do get a lot of hints about where to look and then you decide if that person is truly your ancestor. Here’s what I found:
I can trace my ancestry with certainty back to last Tuesday. Beyond that it gets dicey.
My great Uncle Ebenezer was a gambler, drank corn whiskey, and ran for the U.S. Senate. I had to discount part of that. I knew no relative of mine would stoop so low as to go into politics.
My third cousin twice removed, Ben Akin, was a hypochondriac who had chiseled on his tombstone, “I told you I was sick!”
My maternal grandmother was named Oney DeMoney. Can you see the irony in that? (On the Money). One of her sisters was Outta DeMoney. She got kidded about that her whole life and thought she’d get some relief when she married. Then she married Jess Bounds and became Outta Bounds. So it goes.
I went for my annual physical last month and my doctor told me I had the lowest cholesterol he’d ever seen on a fat person. I asked how that could be and he said it was because of my intellect. I was smart enough to pick the right ancestors.
